Company Profile

Arrow Electronics is a leading value-added distributor of semiconductors, electronic components, software, and enterprise infrastructure hardware. The company operates in two segments: global components, which includes the sale of semiconductors, and global enterprise computing solutions, which includes the sale of software, storage, and servers. Arrow primarily serves small to midsize electronic equipment manufacturers and value-added resellers.Arrow Electronics Inc is a value-added distributor of electronic components, software, and data center infrastructure hardware. The company primarily sells semiconductors, software, storage, and servers to electronic equipment manufacturers and resellers.