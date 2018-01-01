Arrow Exploration Corp (LSE:AXL) Share Price

AXL
Arrow Exploration Corp
UK company
Energy
Oil & Gas E&P
XLON
Company Profile
Arrow Exploration Corp is engaged in the exploration and production of oil. It operates in Colombia and Canada. The company, through its operating segments, is engaged in oil exploration, development and production, and the acquisition of oil and gas properties. Some of the company's assets are Tapir block and Santa Isabel. The company's revenues are primarily derived from the production of petroleum and natural gas.Front Range Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of oil and natural resource business activities. The company mainly operates in Alberta and derives most of its revenues from the sale of the exploration business.
LSE:AXL
CA04274P1053
GBX
