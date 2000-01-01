Arrow Exploration Corp (TSX:AXL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AXL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AXL
- Market CapCAD14.420m
- SymbolTSX:AXL
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA04274P1053
Company Profile
Front Range Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of oil and natural resource business activities. The company mainly operates in Alberta and derives most of its revenues from the sale of the exploration business.