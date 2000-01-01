Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp is a holding company of two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National in the United States. The company provides various advisory and administrative services and coordinates the general policies and operation of the banks. It provides financial products, including online and mobile banking, mortgages, commercial loans, investments and others. The company also provides lending services including commercial and industrial lending primarily to small and mid-sized companies; mortgage lending for residential and commercial properties; and consumer installment and home equity financing. The key source of company's revenue is interest income, fees, commission earned through its subsidiaries.