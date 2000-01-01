Arrow Global Group (LSE:ARW)
- Market Cap£467.610m
- SymbolLSE:ARW
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINGB00BDGTXM47
Company Profile
Arrow Global Group PLC provides debt purchase and receivables management solutions. It purchases and collects non performing loans. Its business is divided in origination and underwriting, portfolio management and repayment phases.