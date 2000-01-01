Arrow Global Group (LSE:ARW)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ARW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ARW

  • Market Cap£467.610m
  • SymbolLSE:ARW
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BDGTXM47

Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC provides debt purchase and receivables management solutions. It purchases and collects non performing loans. Its business is divided in origination and underwriting, portfolio management and repayment phases.

Latest ARW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ARW Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .