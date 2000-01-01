Arrowstar Resources Ltd (TSX:AWS)
Company Info - AWS
- Market CapCAD3.350m
- SymbolTSX:AWS
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA04281R2019
Company Profile
Arrowstar Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in acquiring exploration and evaluation assets. Its project includes Secret Pass Gold Project, Arizona,USA.