Artea SA (EURONEXT:ARTE)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ARTE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ARTE

  • Market Cap€59.620m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ARTE
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012185536

Company Profile

Artea SA is a real estate development company. The Company is engaged in designing and implementation of environmental buildings including thermal insulation, Canadian wells, geothermal, solar panels, and recovery of rainwater.

Latest ARTE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .