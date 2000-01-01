Company Profile

artec technologies AG develops and produces products and system solutions for the transmission, recording, and playback of video, TV, and metadata through network and internet. The company offers products and solutions such as Multieye, it is used for simple and complex video surveillance and security systems, and Xentaurix is used for the transmission, recording, and playback of TV, video and radio broadcasts through networks and internet such as proof of broadcasting and broadcasting as online VCR.artec technologies AG develops and produces innovative products and system solutions for the transmission, recording and playback of video, TV and metadata via network and internet.