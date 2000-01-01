Arteche Lantegi Elekartea SA Ordinary Shares (XMAD:ART)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ART

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ART

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolXMAD:ART
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105521001

Company Profile

Arteche Lantegi Elekartea SA is engaged in developing equipment and solutions for the electric power industry. The product portfolio of the company includes High voltage instrument transformers, Digital Instrument Transformers, Trip, supervision, and auxiliary relays, Medium voltage sensors, and Reclosers and switches among others.

Latest ART news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .