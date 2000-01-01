Company Profile

Artefact along with its subsidiaries operates as an independent digital communication company. It invests in technology and its network caters for the entire pan-European online marketing chain, search engine optimization and marketing, DnA (data and analytics), ground-control technology, display, affiliation, online media, creation, eCRM (electronic customer relationship management) and social networks (Social Media, Video, and Ad Exchanges). Geographically, the business presence of the firm is seen across the region of France, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Northern Europe, Southern Europe and the Middle East.