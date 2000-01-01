Artemis Resources Ltd (ASX:ARV)
- Market CapAUD15.230m
- SymbolASX:ARV
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINAU000000ARV3
Artemis Resources Ltd operates in Australia in mineral and mining exploration. The company is focused on exploration in the West Pilbara for gold, cobalt, base metals, platinum and platinum group elements.