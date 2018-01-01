Artemis Resources Ltd (LSE:ARV) Share Price

Company Profile

Artemis Resources Ltd operates in Australia as a mineral and mining exploration. The company is focused on exploration in the West Pilbara for gold, cobalt, base metals, platinum, and platinum group elements. Some of its projects include Armada/Paterson Range, Carlow Castle, Radio Hill Processing Plant, Munni Munni PGE Project, among others. The firm has two reportable segments, being mineral exploration activities and development expenditure.Artemis Resources Ltd operates in Australia in mineral and mining exploration. The company is focused on exploration in the West Pilbara for gold, cobalt, base metals, platinum and platinum group elements.