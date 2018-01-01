Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP)

AIP

Arteris Inc

North American company

Technology

Semiconductors

Company Profile

Arteris Inc is a provider of network-on-chip interconnect semiconductor intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP.

