ArtGo Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3313)

APAC company
Market Info - 3313

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3313

  • Market CapHKD945.070m
  • SymbolSEHK:3313
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG0509A1067

Company Profile

ArtGo Holdings Ltd is a marble producer. It is engaged mining, processing, distribution and sales of marble stones including marble blocks and slabs mainly for further processing, construction or trading. It also trades commodities.

