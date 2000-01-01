Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co provides insurance brokerage and consulting services to middle-market entities around the world. The majority of the company's revenue comes from its brokerage segment, where it negotiates and places its customers with insurance companies that provide, among other types, property/casualty and health insurance. The company's primary source of revenue in the brokerage segment is commissions from the insurance companies. The company also generates significant revenue in its corporate segment, which includes clean energy investment and other investment income. The company generates most of its revenue in the United States, with the remaining revenue coming primarily from Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities.