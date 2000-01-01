Artini Holdings Ltd (SEHK:789)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 789

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 789

  • Market CapHKD287.030m
  • SymbolSEHK:789
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG7254F1077

Company Profile

Primeview Holdings Ltd is a retail chain operator and manufacturer of fashion accessories and gift and premium items. The Retailing and Distribution segment earns maximum revenue for the company.

Latest 789 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .