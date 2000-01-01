Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated closed-end REIT based in Canada. Artis REIT's portfolio comprises properties located in Central and Western Canada and select markets throughout the United States, including regions such as Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado, New York, and Wisconsin. The properties are divided into three categories: office, retail, and industrial. The industrial properties account for most of the portfolio, followed by the office properties and the retail properties.