Artivision Technologies Ltd (SGX:5NK)
- Market CapSGD5.390m
- SymbolSGX:5NK
- IndustryFinancial Services
- ISINSG1X21941023
Company Profile
Artivision Technologies Ltd is a holding company, engages in the development and licensing of computer vision technologies; and inventing, manufacturing, producing, and marketing of various machine vision based on applications.