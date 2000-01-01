Artmarket.com (EURONEXT:PRC)
Company Info - PRC
- Market Cap€33.320m
- SymbolEURONEXT:PRC
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorPublishing
- Currency
- ISINFR0000074783
Company Profile
Artmarket.com is involved in providing art market information in France. The company also operates as a marketplace for art market players to connect and buy or sell their artworks and items and offers complimentary services for the art market.Artprice.com gives a unique access to fine art auction information. It is also a market place for art market players to connect and buy or sell their art works and items.