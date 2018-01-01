Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Artrya Ltd (ASX:AYA) Share Price

AYA

Artrya Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Healthcare

Right Arrow 2

Health Information Services

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Artrya Ltd is a medical technology company engaged in developing software that automates the analysis of heart computed tomography (CT) scans to assist in the diagnosis of Coronary Artery Disease.

ASX:AYA

AU0000182412

AUD

Loading Comparison

Latest AYA News