Company Profile

Arundel AG is an investment holding company. The firm is focused on investment and financing activities in Europe, the USA, and India. It operates in two segments: Investment Advisory and Investments in Development Rights. The firm generates its revenue from Investment Advisory segment which provides investment management and advisory services to family offices and fund management groups. It also advises on the formation, restructuring, management, and administration of investment funds.Arundel AG is engaged in the procurement and wholesale trade of gold bullion; other investments in natural resources for importing to India; and the ownership and development of real estate and infrastructure assets in India and Europe.