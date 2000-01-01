Company Profile

Aryzta AG is an international specialist food company, originally from Ireland. The company operates bakeries across South America, Asia, Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand, and serves retailers, food service operators, and wholesalers worldwide. The largest geographic market by revenue is North America, followed closely by Europe. By product segment, bread rolls and artisan loaves is the largest segment, followed by sweet bakery and breakfast food.Aryzta AG is engaged in the businees of speciality food with the main focus on speciality baking. It produces artisan breads, sweet baked goods & morning goods as well as savoury items such as pizza, tarts and pies.