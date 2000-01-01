AS Creation Tapeten AG (XETRA:ACWN)
AS Creation Tapeten AG produces and markets wallpapers and borders. The company's business segments are Wallpaper and Furnishing Fabrics divisions. The brands include Innova, AS Creation, Architects Paper, Fuggerhaus, and Indes.