AS Rapido Pret SA (EURONEXT:ML350)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ML350
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ML350
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ML350
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINFR0012395457
Company Profile
AS Rapido Pret SA is a real estate brokerage firm. It provides independent consultancy services to businesses and individuals for development of their professional and private affairs. The Company operates in Britain and is involved in all of France.