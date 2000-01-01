Asaleo Care Ltd (ASX:AHY)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AHY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AHY

  • Market CapAUD581.140m
  • SymbolASX:AHY
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AHY8

Company Profile

Asaleo Care Ltd manufactures, markets, distributes and sells consumer products. It offers Feminine Hygiene, Incontinence Hygiene, Baby Hygiene, Consumer Tissue and Professional Hygiene product.

Latest AHY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .