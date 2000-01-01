Asana Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:ASAN)

North American company
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - ASAN

Company Info - ASAN

  • SymbolNYSE:ASAN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS04342Y1047

Company Profile

Asana Inc is a software company. The company provides platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives. It helps plan marketing campaigns, streamline processes, manage sales, and manage product launches. Also, the company provides project management and workflow management solutions.

