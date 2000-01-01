Asanko Gold Inc (AMEX:AKG)

North American company
  • Market Cap$185.630m
  • SymbolAMEX:AKG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA04341Y1051

Asanko Gold Inc is a gold producer. Its principal asset is the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. It owns two deposits Nkran and Esaase and a 3 Mtpa carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing plant facility.

