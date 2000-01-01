Asarina Pharma AB Ordinary Shares (OMX:ASAP)
European company
Company Info - ASAP
Symbol OMX:ASAP
Industry Healthcare
Sector Biotechnology
ISIN SE0011641794
Asarina Pharma AB is a Swedish biotech company focusing on the development of Sepranolone (UC1010) for the treatment of premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) and other menstrual-related conditions.