Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group is a regional collection of automobile dealerships that went public in March 2002. The company operates over 90 stores with associated parts and service departments and 25 collision centers. About 79% of new-vehicle revenue is from luxury and import brands. Asbury also offers third-party financing and insurance products. Asbury operates in 10 states (mostly Texas and the Southeast), and the company entered Colorado in 2019. Its store brands include David McDavid and Park Place in Texas, Plaza in Missouri, and Nalley and Crown in the southeastern U.S. Asbury generated $7.2 billion of revenue in 2019 and is based in the Atlanta area.