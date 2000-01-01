Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group is a regional collection of automobile dealerships that went public in March 2002. The company operates about 90 stores with associated parts and service departments. About 79% of new-vehicle revenue is from luxury and import brands. Asbury also offers third-party financing and insurance products. Asbury operates in 10 states (mostly Texas and the Southeast), and the company entered Colorado in 2019. Asbury generated $7.2 billion of revenue in 2019.Asbury Automotive Group Inc is an US-based automotive retailer. The company owns and operates approximately 90 vehicle franchises. Its franchise brand name includes BMW, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Toyota, Volvo and others.