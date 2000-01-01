Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ABG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ABG
- Market Cap$910.910m
- SymbolNYSE:ABG
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
- Currency
- ISINUS0434361046
Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group is a regional collection of automobile dealerships that went public in March 2002. The company operates about 90 stores with associated parts and service departments. About 79% of new-vehicle revenue is from luxury and import brands. Asbury also offers third-party financing and insurance products. Asbury operates in 10 states (mostly Texas and the Southeast), and the company entered Colorado in 2019. Asbury generated $7.2 billion of revenue in 2019.Asbury Automotive Group Inc is an US-based automotive retailer. The company owns and operates approximately 90 vehicle franchises. Its franchise brand name includes BMW, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Toyota, Volvo and others.