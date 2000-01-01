Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ASNA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ASNA

  • Market Cap$93.740m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ASNA
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS04351G1013

Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls and boys. The Company offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and lifestyle products, such as bedroom furnishings and electronics.

Latest ASNA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .