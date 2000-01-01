Ascencio (EURONEXT:ASC)
Market Cap€366.740m
SymbolEURONEXT:ASC
IndustryReal Estate
SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
ISINBE0003856730
Company Profile
Ascencio operates as a real estate investment trust in Belgium and France. The Company invests in commercial premises located principally on urban peripheries.