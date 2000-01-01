Ascendas Hospitality Trust (SGX:Q1P)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - Q1P

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - Q1P

  • Market CapSGD1.274bn
  • SymbolSGX:Q1P
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2F05983695

Company Profile

Ascendas Hospitality Trust is a hospitality trust. It invests directly or indirectly in diversified portfolio of real estate used mainly in hospitality and hotel industry spread across Asia pacific region.

Latest Q1P news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .