Ascendas Hospitality Trust (SGX:Q1P)
- Market CapSGD1.274bn
- SymbolSGX:Q1P
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- ISINSG2F05983695
Ascendas Hospitality Trust is a hospitality trust. It invests directly or indirectly in diversified portfolio of real estate used mainly in hospitality and hotel industry spread across Asia pacific region.