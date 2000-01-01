Ascendas India Trust (SGX:CY6U)

  • Market CapSGD1.597bn
  • SymbolSGX:CY6U
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1V35936920

Company Profile

Ascendas India Trust is a property trust. The Company is engaged in its own income-producing real estate that is used as business space in India. It owns business parks around India.

