Ascent International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:264)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 264
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 264
- Market CapHKD524.300m
- SymbolSEHK:264
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINKYG0563P1063
Company Profile
Ascent International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of leather products. The company is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of leather products and retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and leather accessories.