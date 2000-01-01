Company Profile

Ascom Holding AG is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The company consists of an only business unit, the purpose of which is to use its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide digitalized, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry, security, and retail sectors. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in the Americas and Asia, Australia, Africa.Ascom Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company provides communication and security solutions. The business of the group is operated with two segments namely Wireless solutions and Network Testing.