Company Profile

Ascopiave SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the utility sector. The company is primarily active in the distribution and sale of natural gas. It's business segments include Gas distribution and Other. The other segments include the cogeneration and heat supply activity and the parent company. The company is also involved in the sale of electric power, heat management, co-generation and generation of electricity from photovoltaic plants. It generates maximum revenue from the Gas distribution segment.Ascopiave is engaged in the distribution and sale of natural gas as well as in other business related to sale of electrical energy, heat management and co-generation.