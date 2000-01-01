Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration and development company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project.Ascot Resources Ltd is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration and development company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.