Ascot Resources Ltd (TSE:AOT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AOT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AOT
- Market CapCAD127.800m
- SymbolTSE:AOT
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA04364G1063
Company Profile
Ascot Resources Ltd is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration and development company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project.Ascot Resources Ltd is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration and development company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.