Company Profile

Asensus Surgical Inc is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking the Clinical Intelligence to enable superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability.TransEnterix Inc is a medical device company engaged in the development and commercialization of a robotic assisted surgical system called the SurgiBot System. The SurgiBot System is a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.