Asgard Investment Hotels SOCIMI SA (XMAD:YOSO)

European company
Market Info - YOSO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YOSO

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolXMAD:YOSO
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Hotel & Motel
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105074001

Company Profile

Asgard Investment Hotels SOCIMI SA, formerly Obsido Socimi SA is engaged in the investment in hotels in the main Spanish tourist areas to be rented either to hotel chains or to highly specialized managers in this type of asset.

