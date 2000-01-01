Ashanti Gold Corp (TSX:AGZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AGZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AGZ
- Market CapCAD3.690m
- SymbolTSX:AGZ
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA04375E1088
Company Profile
Ashanti Gold Corp is a Canada-based mining company. It operates in one business segment that is Mineral Exploration and Development in Western Africa. Its project consists of Kossanto East project, Ashanti Belt project, and Anumso gold project.