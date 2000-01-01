Ashley House (LSE:ASH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ASH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ASH
- Market Cap£1.530m
- SymbolLSE:ASH
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINGB00B1KKCZ55
Company Profile
Ashley House PLC is engaged in designing, construction management, consultancy and asset management services, working with providers of health and social care on infrastructure developments from project inception to completion of construction and beyond.