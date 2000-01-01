Ashley House (LSE:ASH)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ASH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ASH

  • Market Cap£1.530m
  • SymbolLSE:ASH
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1KKCZ55

Company Profile

Ashley House PLC is engaged in designing, construction management, consultancy and asset management services, working with providers of health and social care on infrastructure developments from project inception to completion of construction and beyond.

Latest ASH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ASH Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .