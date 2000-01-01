Company Profile

Ashley (Laura) Holdings PLC is an international lifestyle brand, which specializes in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating and fashion products. Its two operating segments are Retail and Non-Retail. Retail revenue reflects sales through its Stores; E-Commerce and Mail Order and Hotel. Its Non-retail revenue includes Licensing, Franchising, and Manufacturing. The company generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment which includes Stores. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the UK, Ireland and France and also has a presence in Japan and the Rest of the World.