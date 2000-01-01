Company Profile

Ashmore Group PLC is a value-oriented asset management firm that focuses its investments in emerging markets. It offers a diverse range of both traditional and alternative investment strategies to a global client base, including both institutional and retail investors. The company invests in sovereign debt instruments, currencies, corporate debt, equities, derivatives, private equity, real estate, distressed debt, and other special situations. The firm reports on changes in assets under management as the vast majority of its revenue is derived from management fees. The company also benefits from performance fees on its investments.Ashmore Group PLC is engaged in the provision of investment management services. The Company is a fund manager across investment themes, such as external debt, local currencies, corporate debt, blended debt, alternatives and others.