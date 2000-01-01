Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AHT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AHT

  • Market Cap£7.933bn
  • SymbolLSE:AHT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0000536739

Company Profile

Ashtead Group PLC is a provider of equipment rental solutions. The company operates two business units: Sunbelt in the United States of America and Canada and A-Plant in the United Kingdom. Ashtead Group offers industrial and construction equipment for rent, which can be used to lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. The fleet of equipment is composed mainly of aerial work platforms, forklifts, and earth moving equipment.Ashtead Group PLC provides equipment rental solutions. It operates two business units Sunbelt and A-Plant and mainly offers industrial and construction equipment for rent used to lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, and pump.

Latest AHT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

AHT Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .