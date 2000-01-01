Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AHT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AHT
- Market Cap£7.933bn
- SymbolLSE:AHT
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRental & Leasing Services
- Currency
- ISINGB0000536739
Company Profile
Ashtead Group PLC is a provider of equipment rental solutions. The company operates two business units: Sunbelt in the United States of America and Canada and A-Plant in the United Kingdom. Ashtead Group offers industrial and construction equipment for rent, which can be used to lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. The fleet of equipment is composed mainly of aerial work platforms, forklifts, and earth moving equipment.Ashtead Group PLC provides equipment rental solutions. It operates two business units Sunbelt and A-Plant and mainly offers industrial and construction equipment for rent used to lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, and pump.