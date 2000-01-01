Company Profile

Ashtead Group PLC is a provider of equipment rental solutions. The company operates two business units: Sunbelt in the United States of America and Canada and A-Plant in the United Kingdom. Ashtead Group offers industrial and construction equipment for rent, which can be used to lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. The fleet of equipment is composed mainly of aerial work platforms, forklifts, and earth moving equipment.