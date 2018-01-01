Interactive Investor
Ashtead Technology Holdings Ordinary Shares (LSE:AT.) Share Price

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Ashtead Technology Holdings PLC is a subsea equipment rental and solutions organization supporting the installation, inspection, maintenance, repair, and decommissioning of infrastructure across the offshore energy industry. Its service offering is applicable across the lifecycle of offshore wind farms and offshore oil and gas infrastructure.

Latest AT. News

18 January

TRADING UPDATES: Biffa chair responds to shareholders; Kromek improves

31 December

IPO statistics: London AIM and AQSE markets 2021

17 December

IPO statistics: London AIM and AQSE markets 2021

AT. Regulatory News

18 January

Year End Trading Update

24 December

Confirmation of accounting reference date

26 November

Holding(s) in Company

