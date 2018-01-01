Ashtead Technology Holdings Ordinary Shares (LSE:AT.) Share Price

AT.
Ashtead Technology Holdings Ordinary Shares
UK company
Right Arrow 1
Energy
Right Arrow 2
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Ashtead Technology Holdings PLC is a subsea equipment rental and solutions organization supporting the installation, inspection, maintenance, repair, and decommissioning of infrastructure across the offshore energy industry. Its service offering is applicable across the lifecycle of offshore wind farms and offshore oil and gas infrastructure.
Symbol
LSE:AT.
ISIN
GB00BLH42507
Currency
GBX
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest AT. NewsGo to All News >