Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (SEHK:711)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 711

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 711

  • Market CapHKD1.311bn
  • SymbolSEHK:711
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG0578N1048

Company Profile

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Ltd is engaged in construction work, civil engineering, electrical and mechanical engineering, foundation and building construction. It is also engaged in Property development and investment and Professional services.

Latest 711 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .