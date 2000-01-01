Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (SEHK:711)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 711
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 711
- Market CapHKD1.311bn
- SymbolSEHK:711
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINBMG0578N1048
Company Profile
Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Ltd is engaged in construction work, civil engineering, electrical and mechanical engineering, foundation and building construction. It is also engaged in Property development and investment and Professional services.