Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Ltd (SEHK:841)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 841
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 841
- Market CapHKD181.270m
- SymbolSEHK:841
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINKYG053931062
Company Profile
Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company, which engages in the trade of dried cassava chips.