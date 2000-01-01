Company Profile

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. The company is principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of cement, concrete and related products. Its products include cement, clinker, ready-mix concrete, and blast-furnace slag powder. The company operates through the Cement and Concrete business segments.Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products.