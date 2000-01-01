Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corp (SEHK:743)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 743
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 743
- Market CapHKD17.392bn
- SymbolSEHK:743
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- Currency
- ISINKYG0539C1069
Company Profile
Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products.